Elephants stray into sandalwood plantation in Tirumala forests

Tirumala

02 March 2020 17:50 IST

Forest officials notice damaged pipelines and fencing at the site

A small herd of elephants is believed to have strayed into the sandalwood plantation developed by the TTD abutting Parvetu mandapam in the midst of Tirumala forests about two kilometres from the town.

The forest officials, who noticed damaged pipelines and fencing at the plantation site on Monday, suspect a herd of about five elephants to be on the prowl. The availability of water at Gogarbham dam, adjacent to the plantation site, is believed to be the reason for the straying in of the wild animals.

