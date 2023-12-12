Elephants on prowl damage crops in Tirupati district

December 12, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A herd of elephants on the prowl attacked the fields of Vallivedu village of Tirupati district, damaging the crops on Tuesday. This is the second attack on farm lands in this region, which has not witnessed rampant movement of elephants in the recent past.

Elephants are camping in and around Pakala mandal, which is known for large extents of mango orchards, for the last few days, said forest officials, adding that preventative measures were being taken.

Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Chairman Ch. Mohith Reddy visited the damaged fields of Vallivedu and assured compensation to the farmers.

Lurking across the border

Meanwhile, two groups of elephants from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are known to have been lurking close to Chittoor border, creating fear among the inhabitants of the forest fringe villages.

One herd, comprising 5 to 12 elephants, from Kolar entered the State’s forest near Venkatagiri Kota, but did not venture into the villages. However, another herd of around 50 elephants, is lurking near Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, located 50 km from Kuppam. Given the size of the herd, the villagers fear the possibility of it penetrating the villages.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Y. Madhusudhan Reddy told the The Hindu that the department had pressed elephant trackers into service and was keeping a close watch on the herd’s movement. However, an old video showing an elephant herd moving towards Bannerghatta in Bengaluru surfaced on the social media on Monday, adding to the villagers’ worry while forest officials assured villagers of preventative action.

