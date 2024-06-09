Elephant population in Andhra Pradesh estimated to be in range of 120 to 142

The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department has put the elephant population in the State in the range between 120 and 142. The department has undertaken a three-day estimation of the population of pachyderms in four districts of Chittoor, Annamayya, Parvatipuram-Manyam and Vizianagaram recently.

“Although only 51 elephants have been sighted during the exercise, the elephant population in Andhra Pradesh is estimated to be more than double the figure,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Chiranjiv Choudhary.

A majority of the elephants were sighted in Chittoor district while 11 pachyderms were found in the North Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the exercise undertaken from May 23 to May 25.

The exercise was conducted in 144 blocks in Chittoor, Tirupati, Annamayya, Parvatipuram Manyam and Vizianagaram forest divisions.

Based on indirect evidence through transect walks, dung decay, etc. and direct sightings, the elephant population in the State was estimated to be between 120 and 142. The population includes 12 adult females, 19 adult males, 24 sub-adult females, 17 juvenile females, 10 sub-adult males, 12 juvenile males and eight calves. It is estimated that 30 to 40 unidentified individuals would be there, he said.

“Karnataka is the nodal State in South India (Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka) for consolidation and compilation of the elephant census data. The data is being analysed by Karnataka,” said Mr. Choudhary.

The forest officials said several herds of wild elephants keep crisscrossing from Odisha to Vizianagaram, and from Bhannerghatta and Mudumalai wildlife sanctuaries to Chittoor district.

The enumeration exercise focussed especially on the forest cover along the Pincha, Cheyyeru, and Gunjana rivers, which have become one of the country’s most pleasant habitats for pachyderms. The direct count would give a minimum number of elephants in the wild. The dung count helps understand the distribution of elephants in the wild as the study involves dung decay rates in different habitats and rainfall regions. The exercise helps in understanding the elephant population dynamics.

The information collected during the exercise can be used to create an elephant management plan. The census helps in planning and implementing effective conservation strategies, ensuring the protection and preservation of elephants, the officials said.