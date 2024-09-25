ADVERTISEMENT

Elephant menace: A.P. and Karnataka Forest Departments to sign a MoU on Sept 27 

Published - September 25, 2024 10:41 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj & Rural Development and Environment and Forests, K. Pawan Kalyan. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The Forest Departments of Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Karnataka will be signing an MoU on September 27 for the deployment of Kumki (trained) elephants from Karnataka for controlling the elephants which have been going berserk in AP, killing people and destroying crops. 

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a message on ‘ X ` from the office of Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj & Rural Development and Environment and Forests, K. Pawan Kalyan, the Karnataka Forest Department was asked to send eight Kumki elephants to rein in the elephants posing a menace mostly in Chittoor and Parvathipuram Manyam districts. 

The MoU paves the way for a formal institutional arrangement between AP and Karnataka Forest Departments for tackling the man-animal conflict by deploying expert teams to capture the elephants, train the mahouts and organise elephant camps.

It may be recalled that Mr. Kalyan had a meeting in that regard with Karnataka CM Siddharamaiah and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre at Bengaluru in the second week of August and sought help in curbing the elephant menace back home. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US