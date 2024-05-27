Elephant herd raids mango orchard, damages crops in Chittoor

The incident of an elephant herd attacking the mango farmers’ plantations of Chintala Waripalli under the Tati Gunta Palayam village panchayat in Sadum came to light on Monday.

The affected farmers, including Chintala Narayana Reddy, K. Devendra Reddy, Ramana, and Sriramulu, reported severe damage to their mango plantations. According to information, the elephants caused extensive damage by entering the 15-acre mango orchard, breaking branches, and pulling down some trees.

This incident raised serious concern among the mango farmers, given the scarcity of mango crops this year. The farmers condemned the fact that despite their repeated appeals to forest officials to prevent wild elephants from entering their habitats, the animals continue to linger in their fields. It may noted that a farm worker was trampled to death by a wild elephant in a mango garden near Puthalapattu last week.

