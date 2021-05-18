Elephant herd moves close to mango orchards

A herd of wild elephants atop a hillock near Todathara village in Chittoor district on Tuesday.

CHITTOOR

18 May 2021 23:38 IST

Panic grips villages; farmers told not to go on night vigils

Panic gripped a dozen villages in Bangarupalem and Tavanampalle mandals on Tuesday, after a 14-member herd from the Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary moved close to the mango orchards at Thodathara hamlet, 30 km from here.

According to information, the herd is camping atop of a hillock surrounded by mango orchards. Though the forest officials from Palamaner and Chittoor West ranges have been making efforts to drive the herd back into the wildlife sanctuary, it was of no avail since Tuesday morning.

It is suspected that the herd is lured by the standing crop of mangoes in the region. After deploying the forest watchers to track the movement of the herd and prevent it from raiding the orchards, the officials urged the farmers to abandon night vigils.

According to preliminary information, the herd is on the move towards the hills of Somala. During the last one year, the terrain between Bangarupalem and Somala is being frequented by the jumbos, after straying from the Koundinya sanctuary. After a gap of six months, the herd is said to have returned to the corridor.