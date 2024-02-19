GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elephant calf goes astray from herd, dies of starvation, sickness

Having strayed away from its mother, the little animal would have searched in vain for food and drinking water in the vicinity before giving up hope

February 19, 2024 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Forest officials cremated the carcass of the elephant calf at Bhimavaram village in Chandragiri mandal of Tirupati district.

Forest officials cremated the carcass of the elephant calf at Bhimavaram village in Chandragiri mandal of Tirupati district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The forest officials found the carcass of a lone elephant calf in the Seshachalam forest abutting Bhimavaram village in Chandragiri mandal of Tirupati district on February 19. The animal was believed to have died of starvation and sickness.

The carcass was found by a team combing the forest in an attempt to chase away the herd of wild elephants roaming in the Yellampalli area for the last twenty days. With stink emanating from the vicinity, the forest team turned suspicious and ventured into the nearby forest and stumbled upon the badly decomposed body.

Divisional Forest Officers Satish Reddy and Siva Kumar (flying squad) rushed to the spot and ascertained that the calf indeed belonged to the herd moving in the vicinity. Having strayed away from its mother, the little animal would have searched in vain for food and drinking water in the vicinity before giving up hope, the officials explained.

A medical team was rushed to the spot, where autopsy and ‘Panchanama’ were conducted on the spot. After cremating the body, the officials sent the bone, organs and skin to the laboratory at Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) for further study.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / wildlife

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.