Electronic, flower waste recycling unit inaugurated in Vijayawada

Recycled flower waste to be used to make incense sticks

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi along with Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar inaugurated an e-waste and flower waste recycling unit at Ajith Singh Nagar in the city on Saturday.

The plant was set up as part of the civic body’s efforts to improve solid waste management in the city.

An awareness programme was conducted at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in the city later.

On the occasion, NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao said that VMC had chalked out a plan to improve the solid waste management practices, and as part of it e-waste and flower waste management units had been established. He said Vijayawada would emerge as a model city in handling electronic waste and flower waste.

Ms. Bhagyalakshmi said flower waste being generated at the flower market, temples and several function halls in the city would be collected and recycled at the plant and the recycled material would be used to make incense sticks.

She said the initiative would generate income for the civic body and also help it tackle pollution.

Mr. Swapnil said that the flower waste would be collected on a daily basis and recycled at the plant set up under a public-private partnership by Greenway Environmental Solutions. He said e-waste would be collected from educational institutions, computer service centres and other institutions.

Mr. Vishnu urged the civic body officials to conduct awareness campaigns and educate the public so that e-waste and flower waste were properly disposed of.