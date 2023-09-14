Electricity grievance redressal in Amaravati on September 15

September 14, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - GUNTUR

“Power consumers can get their grievances redressed at a session to be organised from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. on September 15, 2023 (Friday) at the office of the 33/11 KV Mahanadu SS, Mahanadu, Tadepalli,” according to T.V. Tulasi Ram, Executive Engineer, Amaravati, in a statement on September 14.

He said consumers of Amaravati division can approach Victor Immanuel, chairperson, Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum, Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APCPDCL), on issues such as discrepancy in electricity bills, power interruptions, power fluctuations, metre-related problems and other issues.

