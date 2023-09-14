HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Electricity grievance redressal in Amaravati on September 15

September 14, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

“Power consumers can get their grievances redressed at a session to be organised from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. on September 15, 2023 (Friday) at the office of the 33/11 KV Mahanadu SS, Mahanadu, Tadepalli,” according to T.V. Tulasi Ram, Executive Engineer, Amaravati, in a statement on September 14.

He said consumers of Amaravati division can approach Victor Immanuel, chairperson, Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum, Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APCPDCL), on issues such as discrepancy in electricity bills, power interruptions, power fluctuations, metre-related problems and other issues.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / electricity production and distribution

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.