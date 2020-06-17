Electricity employees oppose BOT model in projects

The Andhra Pradesh Power Generating Employees’ Union (APPGEU) has opposed the introduction of Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model in the projects being implemented by A.P. Green Energy Corporation Limited (APGECL) and AP-Genco.

Adopting the BOT model in the execution of 10,000-MW solar power projects of APGECL would be a drain on the exchequer as it would open the field for private players, APPGEU general secretary A. Srinivasa Kumar observed in a letter to Energy Secretary N. Srikant on Wednesday.

Mr. Kumar stated that if the government implemented the 10,000-MW solar power projects on its own, subsidy on agriculture connections running into thousands of crores of rupees could be prevented from going into private pockets. Besides, the assets would be with APGECL/AP-Genco.

It is also to be noted that AP-Genco had the best technical expertise required to execute the mega project.

An investment of just ₹11 lakh (AP-Genco and Solar Energy Corporation of India ₹5 lakh each and NREDCAP ₹1 lakh) in the AP-Solar Power Corporation Limited coupled with Central grants and loans generated an asset of ₹1,500 crore, the APPGEU asserted.