ADVERTISEMENT

Electricity employees’ JAC calls off strike as government agrees to revise pay scale

August 09, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The government has agreed to pay ₹2.60 lakh per month towards master scale and give a fitment of 8%, besides conceding the other demands put forth by the JAC

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Ministers and other officials at the negotiations with a delegation of the APSPE-JAC, at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

The A.P. State Power Employees’ Joint Action Committee (APSPE-JAC) called off the proposed indefinite strike following an agreement with the government on the Revised Pay Scales (RPS) during the hectic parleys held on August 9 (Wednesday).

Ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy and B. Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretaries K. Vijayanand (Energy) and S.S. Rawat (Finance), and AP-Genco MD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu represented the government.

JAC leaders P. Chandrasekhar, P. Prathapa Reddy and B. Sai Krishna led the employees’ delegation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The government agreed to pay ₹2.60 lakh per month towards master scale and give a fitment of 8%, and conceded other demands put forth by the JAC.

Besides, the government offered to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of the AP-Genco MD to rectify anomalies before finalising the RPS, which were supposed to come into effect on April 1, 2022 but had since  been inordinately delayed. 

Earlier in the day, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy and Mr. Satyanarayana, and Mr. Vijayanand had an urgent discussion with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as the strike loomed.

They summoned a meeting with the JAC in the evening, where the two sides reached a consensus on all major issues, especially the master scale, and signed the agreement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US