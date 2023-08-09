Electricity employees’ JAC calls off strike as government agrees to revise pay scale

August 09, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The A.P. State Power Employees’ Joint Action Committee (APSPE-JAC) called off the proposed indefinite strike following an agreement with the government on the Revised Pay Scales (RPS) during the hectic parleys held on August 9 (Wednesday).

Ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy and B. Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretaries K. Vijayanand (Energy) and S.S. Rawat (Finance), and AP-Genco MD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu represented the government.

JAC leaders P. Chandrasekhar, P. Prathapa Reddy and B. Sai Krishna led the employees’ delegation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government agreed to pay ₹2.60 lakh per month towards master scale and give a fitment of 8%, and conceded other demands put forth by the JAC.

Besides, the government offered to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of the AP-Genco MD to rectify anomalies before finalising the RPS, which were supposed to come into effect on April 1, 2022 but had since been inordinately delayed.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy and Mr. Satyanarayana, and Mr. Vijayanand had an urgent discussion with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as the strike loomed.

They summoned a meeting with the JAC in the evening, where the two sides reached a consensus on all major issues, especially the master scale, and signed the agreement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.