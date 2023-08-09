HamberMenu
Electricity employees’ JAC calls off strike as government agrees to revise pay scale

The government has agreed to pay ₹2.60 lakh per month towards master scale and give a fitment of 8%, besides conceding the other demands put forth by the JAC

August 09, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Ministers and other officials at the negotiations with a delegation of the APSPE-JAC, at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

The A.P. State Power Employees’ Joint Action Committee (APSPE-JAC) called off the proposed indefinite strike following an agreement with the government on the Revised Pay Scales (RPS) during the hectic parleys held on August 9 (Wednesday).

Ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy and B. Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretaries K. Vijayanand (Energy) and S.S. Rawat (Finance), and AP-Genco MD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu represented the government.

JAC leaders P. Chandrasekhar, P. Prathapa Reddy and B. Sai Krishna led the employees’ delegation.

The government agreed to pay ₹2.60 lakh per month towards master scale and give a fitment of 8%, and conceded other demands put forth by the JAC.

Besides, the government offered to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of the AP-Genco MD to rectify anomalies before finalising the RPS, which were supposed to come into effect on April 1, 2022 but had since  been inordinately delayed. 

Earlier in the day, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy and Mr. Satyanarayana, and Mr. Vijayanand had an urgent discussion with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as the strike loomed.

They summoned a meeting with the JAC in the evening, where the two sides reached a consensus on all major issues, especially the master scale, and signed the agreement.

