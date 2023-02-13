Electricity demand in Andhra Pradesh likely to peak at 240 Million Units per day in summer, says Minister

February 13, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has instructed officials to gear up to meet the imminent spurt in demand for electricity during the summer, with the peak demand expected to reach 240 Million Units (MU) per day from the present 210 MU. He also asked officials to take steps for recovering about ₹349 crore owed by Extra High-Tension (EHT) consumers to the Discoms.

Addressing a review meeting at the Secretariat on Monday, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said the officials should ensure that there was no gap in demand and supply by getting power plants to generate at optimum levels, and buying power from the markets if the situation warranted. Besides, they should have adequate stocks of coal maintained at thermal plants, he said.

The department must recover the dues from EHT consumers in the coming two months and serve demand notices for that purpose, he said.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said 1.25 lakh new agricultural power connections would be sanctioned by the end of March as part of the State government’s efforts to supply quality power to the farmers for nine hours during the day free of cost. He also ordered that the construction of 100 new substations should be completed by March-end.

Further, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said electrification of 2,617 out of 9,979 Jagananna layouts was completed at a cost of ₹258 crore. The total cost of electrification of all the layouts has been pegged at ₹1,850 crore. The balance works should be done at the earliest, he added.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand, Genco MD and AP-Transco CMD B. Sreedhar, and AP-Transco Joint Managing Directors I. Prudhvi Tej and B. Malla Reddy were present.