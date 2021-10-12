Electricity charges in State highest in South India: TDP

Vijayawada

12 October 2021 00:21 IST

‘Govt. need not to purchase power if generation is increased’

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) at a meeting chaired by its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday expressed concern over the power tariff in Andhra Pradesh, saying that it was the highest when compared to that of other southern States.

The people were burdened with more than ₹36,000 crore due to hike in power charges in the State. An artificial power scarcity was created for huge commission from the purchase of power in the open market. Andhra Pradesh was power surplus when the YSRCP came to power. Before 2014, the State was ensuring a deficit of 22.5 million units. However, the TDP government had achieved the goal of generating 10,000 MW additional power,” a statement issued by the TDP said.

The TDP leaders observed that the State was not in a need to purchase electricity at ₹15 to ₹20 per unit if power generation was increased. “The government and its undertakings owe ₹22,000 crore as dues to the DISCOMs to solve the immediate problem. In 2014, the then TDP government had solved the problem of power cuts in just three months. But, it appears there is no solution in sight now,” they said.

Referring to the fixing of power meters to agricultural connections, the TDP condemned the manner in which the government was ‘tightening the noose around the necks of farmers’.

“Unscheduled power cuts are dealing a heavy blow to all sections of people. There is no money for purchasing coal. The power supply to the government schools is being disconnected for not paying the bills,” they added.