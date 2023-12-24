Electrical engineers’ associations oppose adoption of new service regulations for recruiting graduate engineers 

December 24, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The APSEB Engineers’ Association (APSEB - EA) and APSEB Assistant Executive Engineers’ Association (APSEB - AEEA) strongly opposed the adoption of new service regulations by the AP — Genco, AP — Transco and DISCOMs for recruiting cadres in the graduate engineering stream.

EA secretary general P. Prathap Reddy and AEEA general secretary S. Prathap stated in a letter to the AP-Genco MD, AP - Transco CMD and CMDs of DISCOMs that the AP — Transco CMD had said in a HR meeting on December 21, 2023 that the forthcoming recruitments of graduate engineers would be on the basis of new regulations and new cadre names.

After the engineers’ associations raised an objection to the new service regulations, the Energy Department gave an assurance to keep them in abeyance, but the power utilities went ahead with the recruitment process by making the new regulations applicable to them.

Their argument is that the new regulations would cause unrest between the engineers whose recruitment was done as per the old procedures, and the new batches of engineers. The power utilities should recruit engineers according to the existing procedures to ensure industrial peace and harmony, the associations demanded.