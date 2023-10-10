Electric vehicles to ferry passengers on platforms in Vijayawada railway station

October 10, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Narendra A. Patil, inaugurated battery-operated carts for passengers in the Vijayawada railway station on Tuesday.

The services of two battery-operated carts will be available round the clock to transport passengers along with their luggage to platforms and up to coaches as required in the station, he said.

Passengers could avail themselves of the services of the battery carts by paying ₹50 per seat in the station by contacting over mobile phone No. 9640694079. Payments could also be made in digital mode.

The vehicles would be useful especially for senior citizens, pregnant women, children, physically-challenged persons and patients, he said, and appreciated the Commercial department staff for offering the services in the station.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Vavilapalli Rambabu, Station Director Ravi Prakash, officers, staff of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) were among those present.