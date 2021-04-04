Electric scrap destroyed in Gunadala sub-station fire

VIJAYAWADA

04 April 2021 06:12 IST

Reason not yet known; nobody injured, says DFO

A fire broke out in the 33kV Town Feeder (electric sub-station) at Gunadala around noon on Saturday. Scrap and plastic material was gutted in the accident.

District Fire Officer (DFO) M. Srinivas Reddy said plastic meter covers, electric scrap and grass in the sub-station were gutted.

On receiving information, three fire tenders from Autonagar and Vijayawada rushed to the spot and extinguished flames.

Advertising

Advertising

The reason for the fire was not yet known immediately. Nobody was injured, the DFO said.

In a press release, Vidyut Soudha (Transmission Corporation of AP) officials said the minor fire accident occurred due to shortcircuit caused by birds, and the damage was estimated at ₹30,000. The departmental officers acted swiftly and minimised the loss, the officials said.