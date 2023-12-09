December 09, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) warned electors against providing false information in the voter application form, saying that it could warrant imprisonment for up to one year.

In response to the YSRCP’s representation to the CEO on November 29, the officer has issued the guidelines for voter registration with reference to duplicate voters, the party has said.

The YSRCP, on December 9 (Saturday), released copies of the memo (number 2527) issued by the CEO on December 7 (Thursday)

“A declaration has to be filed in Form 8 that I am aware that making a statement or declaration which is false is punishable under Section 31 of the Representation of People Act, 1950, with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to one year or with fine or with both,” the CEO said in the memo. T

Referring to the memo, the YSRCP said that field verification, documents’ scrutiny, Booth Level Officer (BLO) remarks etc., would have to be taken into consideration before taking a final decision on viter enrollment. As per the Act, a voter has to enrol from only one place, it stressed.

Attempting to enrol from multiple places would attract punishment under Section 31 of the People Act. While filing Form-6 for fresh enrollment, a declaration has to be signed by the applicant to the effect that his/her name is not included in the electoral roll of any other constituency, and if such statement/declaration is found to be false, they are liable to be punished under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

Field verification for all Form 6 applications where the age of the applicant is above 20 years should focus specifically on ascertaining the reason for non-enrolment and remarks to be written by the BLO on this aspect in each case. For all cases, where a person is shifting his/her residence, Form 8 shall be filed using the Electors Photo Identification Card (EPIC) number mandatorily. If the EPIC number is not mentioned in those cases, the application may be treated as incomplete and further action shall be taken as per the statute, as per the memo, said the YSRCP