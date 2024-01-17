ADVERTISEMENT

Electoral rolls to be published on January 22, says Bapatla district collector

January 17, 2024 03:12 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Electoral Rolls will be published on January 22nd, as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, informed Bapatla district collector P. Ranjit Basha during a review meeting with the representatives of all the recognized political parties on Wednesday. 

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Ranjit Basha said that they have received a total of 2,06,672 appeals from citizens across the district. Out of that, the officials verified 1,69,644, rejected 30,699 and remaining 6,329 are pending for verification. He also added that the officers have been verifying the appeals and representations received from the political parties as well. 

Mr. Ranjit Basha said that the appeals for verifications, changes in the names and addresses of voters, corrections in the voter ID cards and other works are in progress across the district. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the election notification for conduct of General Elections to both Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha would be released by the ECI shortly and hence preparing the electoral rolls without any errors or mistakes. On the other hand, the district administration has been putting all efforts to arrange the required infrastructure at all the polling booths as per the guidelines given by the ECI.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US