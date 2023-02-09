Elections to three graduate and two teacher constituencies of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on March 13

February 09, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Elections to three graduate and two teacher constituencies of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council will be held on March 13.

The election notification will be issued on February 16, and nominations have to be filed by February 23, according to a press release by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

February 27 is the late date for withdrawal of candidature. Polling will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 13. The results will be declared on March 16.

The graduate constituencies going to polls are Prakasam - Nellore - Chittoor; Kadapa - Anantapur - Kurnool; and Srikakulam - Vizianagaram - Visakhapatnam.

The teacher constituencies are Prakasam - Nellore - Chittoor, and Kadapa - Anantapur - Kurnool.

The elections are necessitated by the expiry of the terms of graduate MLCs Y. Srinivasulu Reddy, P.V.N. Madhav and V. Gopal Reddy, and teacher MLCs V. Balasubramanyam and K. Narasimha Reddy on March 29, 2023.