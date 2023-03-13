HamberMenu
Elections to A.P. Legislative Council pass off peacefully in eight constituencies

Elections were conducted at 1,535 stations spread across 20 districts, of which 125 were classified as hyper-sensitive

March 13, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra
Police personnel issuing tokens to voters who arrived at Dr. VS Krishna College by 4 p.m. to cast their vote in the MLC elections, in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Police personnel issuing tokens to voters who arrived at Dr. VS Krishna College by 4 p.m. to cast their vote in the MLC elections, in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The elections to three local authorities, three Graduates constituencies and two Teachers constituencies of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council ended on Monday evening. Polling was largely peaceful barring sporadic incidents of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists clashing over alleged incidents of malpractice. 

A large number of police personnel were deployed at the polling stations to ensure peace, and there were no major issues that disrupted the elections.

Elections were conducted at 1,535 stations spread across 20 districts, of which 125 were classified as hyper-sensitive, but the polling was by and large peaceful. 

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena personally monitored the conduct of polling while Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy took care of the security arrangements. 

As per the data furnished by office of the CEO at 2 p.m., the Graduates’ constituency comprising Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool districts registered 47.55% polling, followed by Prakasam-Nellore- Chittoor and Srikakulam-Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam constituencies recorded 46.76% and 40.81% respectively. 

The total number of voters in these constituencies is 10,00,519 (3,30,124, 3,81,181 and 2,89,214 in the above order).

Among the Srikakulam, West Godavari and Kurnool local authorities constituencies which have a total electorate of 3,059, West Godavari registered the highest polling percentage of 97.74. It was followed by 93.72% and 90.59% in Kurnool and Srikakulam constituencies.

Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor and Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool Teachers constituencies (with a total of 55,842 voters) recorded 67.66% and 70.31% polling percentages.

