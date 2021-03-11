Andhra PradeshVIZIANAGARAM 11 March 2021 00:25 IST
Comments
Elections peaceful in Srikakulam
Updated: 11 March 2021 00:25 IST
Elections to the municipalities were conducted peacefully including in sensitive places of Srikakulam district on Wednesday.
Voter turnout stood at 73.48% in Palakonda where women voters formed long queues from the early hours to cast their votes. Palasa-Kasibugga witnessed 73.20% turnout while Itchapuram registered 67.68%. Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas and Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar thanked the people for cooperating with the district administration in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the elections.
More In Andhra Pradesh
Read more...