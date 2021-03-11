Elections peaceful in Srikakulam

VIZIANAGARAM

11 March 2021 00:25 IST

Elections to the municipalities were conducted peacefully including in sensitive places of Srikakulam district on Wednesday.

Voter turnout stood at 73.48% in Palakonda where women voters formed long queues from the early hours to cast their votes. Palasa-Kasibugga witnessed 73.20% turnout while Itchapuram registered 67.68%. Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas and Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar thanked the people for cooperating with the district administration in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the elections.

