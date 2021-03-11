Andhra Pradesh

Elections peaceful in Srikakulam

Elections to the municipalities were conducted peacefully including in sensitive places of Srikakulam district on Wednesday.

Voter turnout stood at 73.48% in Palakonda where women voters formed long queues from the early hours to cast their votes. Palasa-Kasibugga witnessed 73.20% turnout while Itchapuram registered 67.68%. Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas and Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar thanked the people for cooperating with the district administration in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the elections.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2021 12:27:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/elections-peaceful-in-srikakulam/article34039659.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY