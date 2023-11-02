HamberMenu
Elections may have prompted KCR to speak about conditions in A.P., says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

We will not utter a word on the affairs of neighbouring States, Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy says, and claims that Telangana Chief Minister is appreciative of the pension disbursal mechanism in Andhra Pradesh

November 02, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s (KCR) comments on the state of roads in Andhra Pradesh appear to be prompted by the ensuing elections in his State, says Andhra Pradesh Government Adviser (Public Affairs) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Addressing the media here on November 2, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the Andhra Pradesh Government would not utter a word on the affairs of the neighbouring States.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had recently said his government would also disburse pensions like in Andhra Pradesh. This suggests that he is appreciative of the manner in which it is done in the State,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

The Telangana Chief Minister might have talked about small roads in Andhra Pradesh only to boast of his government’s achievements, but it should be remembered that people of the seven mandals that faced submergence due to the Polavaram project, which had been merged with Andhra Pradesh at the time of bifurcation, were refusing to return to Telangana as they liked the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRCP government, he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the State government was delivering welfare schemes to 1.20 crore out of 1.40 crore families, which was proof of its commitment to improving the lives of people. “Andhra Pradesh is a role model in this regard,” he claimed.

Referring to the welcome accorded to TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said most of the participants were TDP workers and supporters belonging to a particular section of society, whose interests were protected by the TDP chief when he was in power.

The YSRCP’s Samajika Sadhikara Yatra evoked far more encouraging response than the TDP rallies, he added.

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / Bharat Rashtra Samithi / Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

