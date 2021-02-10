Elections in Kadapa marred by anganwadi workers’ protest

The polling for panchayat seats was by and large peaceful in Kadapa and Anantapur districts in the first phase on Tuesday.

As many as 162 of the 206 panchayats went to polls in the first phase in Kadapa district, which means polling was held in 1,617 out of the 2,129 polling stations. As many as 2,63,839 out of 3,43,859 voters exercised their franchise, taking the poll percentage to 76.73.

Collector Ch. Hari Kiran inspected the functioning of the thermal screening equipment and expressed satisfaction at Chintakunta anganwadi centre in Duvvur mandal. Candidates whose nominations for the third phase were rejected by the returning officers can go for an appeal by February 10, announced Deputy Election Officer and Rajampet Sub-Collector Ketan Garg.

The poll scene took a hot turn when anganwadi workers staged a protest at Khajipet polling centre, decrying the slash in remuneration. While they were promised a batta of ₹1,300 for two days, they were reportedly given a mere ₹500, which was not even handed over till dusk. The mandal officials remained stubborn at the amount, forcing many women from outside towns to either accept the paltry sum or leave empty-handed.

In Anantapur district, the first phase elections witnessed an impressive turnout of 81.19%, while remaining largely free from incidents. District Collector Gandham Chandrudu said the polling was conducted for the 163 panchayats in twelve mandals falling under Kadiri revenue division.

As many as 3,43,420 voters exercised their franchise. He said the district administration had provided all support and facilities at the polling stations, thus aiding in conducting the polls in a free and fair manner.