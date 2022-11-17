Elections in 2024 will be my last if people do not elect and send me to Assembly, says Naidu at roadshow in Kurnool district

November 17, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Legislative Assembly has turned into a ‘Kaurava Sabha’, and if elected I will make it a ‘Gaurava Sabha’, says Chandrababu Naidu

Ramesh Susarla

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing a gathering during his roadshow at Adoni in Kurnool district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has turned into a ‘Kaurava Sabha’, and I will make it a ‘Gaurava Sabha’ if people elect and send me to the House in the 2024 elections, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said.

In an emotional speech he had delivered during a roadshow at Pattikonda in the district late on Wednesday night, Mr. Naidu said, “If you do not elect and send me to the Assembly, it will be my last elections.”

“The YSR Congress Party had insulted me and my wife in the Assembly. I wish to regain my respect by getting elected and returning to the Assembly. I had announced in the Assembly that I would not return without getting elected again to power,” Mr. Naidu said.

Continuing his roadshow for the second day in the district on Thursday, Mr. Naidu, while addressing several gatherings between Adoni and Yemmiganur, hit out at the YSRCP government’s “lack of interest in developing the Rayalaseema region.”

Former MLA Jai Nageswara Reddy made elaborate arrangements for Mr. Naidu’s roadshow. The entire route witnessed heavy crows welcoming Mr. Naidu at every village and giving him ‘harati’.

At Adoni, Mr. Naidu said the crime rate had increased enormously under the YSRCP rule. Development too had taken a back seat, he alleged.

“People voted for Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy without checking his and the YSRCP’s antecedents. They are regretting now. Development has been stalled, and ‘rowdy rajyam’ is ruling the roost,” the TDP supremo alleged.

He further alleged that sand had become a scarce commodity in Andhra Pradesh as it was freely flowing into Karnataka.

At Pattikonda, a few locals questioned him for failing to set up the Andhra Pradesh High Court in Kurnool and ensure Special Category Status (SCS) to the State.

