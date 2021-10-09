Elections are fought on ideology and not on emotions, says BJP

‘YSRCP cheating people in the name of Navaratnalu’

Ahead of the by-election to the Badvel (SC) Assembly constituency, the BJP has said that elections are fought on ideology and good governance and not on sentiments and emotions.

The statement assumes significance in the backdrop of the YSRCP pitting D. Sudha, widow of incumbent MLA Venkata Subbaiah, whose death caused the by-election.

BJP’s top brass, including national secretaries Sunil Deodhar and Y. Satya Kumar, State president Somu Veerraju and vice-president C. Adinarayana Reddy descended on Badvel in support of party candidate P. Suresh, who filed his nomination papers on Friday.

Addressing the media later, the BJP leaders accused the YSRCP of cheating the people in the name of Navaratnalu.

Calling the election a fight between “corruption-ridden YSRCP and the service-oriented BJP,” Mr. Veerraju appealed to the voters to wisely choose what they wanted.

He wondered what development could the ruling party showcase in Badvel, which had always remained backward.

TDP flayed

In the same vein, Mr. Veerraju flayed the TDP for opting out of the race in the name of sentiment.

“The Constitution has clearly stated the importance of contest during elections. Not contesting in favour of the family of the incumbent MLA is not an option. The BJP is firmly against family politics, and hence has chosen to be in the fray,” he said, adding that the JSP would be requested to campaign in support of the BJP candidate.

The BJP leaders also advised the voters to decline the “alluring offers” likely to be made by the ruling YSRCP in a “bid to cover up its failures.”

“The YSRCP will use its money bags, muscle power and official machinery to wreak havoc in the coming days. We request the voters not to succumb to such offers,” Mr. Veerraju said.