Election Results 2024: counting peaceful in Andhra Pradesh, shops and other trade establishments remain shut

Police set up pickets at all major roads and centres; three-tier security arranged at counting centres

Published - June 04, 2024 01:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
The usually busy Besant Road looked deserted on Tuesday as all the shops were shut during the vote counting for the 2024 elections in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Police breathed easy with the counting process being conducted peacefully across the State till noon, on Tuesday, June 4. They threw a security blanket at all the counting centres as a precautionary measure.

With the Centre and the Intelligence officials sounding alert over a possible outbreak of violence during counting, the police made elaborate bandobust in the State on Tuesday.

All the hotels, shops and other business establishments were closed at the counting centres and at the major junctions. Police have set up pickets at all major roads and centres. Three-tier security has been arranged at the counting centres.

Orders promulgating Section 144 and Section 30 of the Police Act were issued, and patrolling has been intensified to prevent violence.

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Armed Reserve, APSP and the Civil police were on alert at the counting centres.

In all the districts, the Inspector-General, Deputy IGs and Superintendents of Police visited the counting centres and directed the officers there to act tough on the troublemongers.

Police were seen monitoring the situation from time-to-time from the command and control rooms.

Heavy police forces were seen at many places in Eluru, Prakasam, West Godavari, Krishna and other districts.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / General Elections 2024 / Vijayawada / security

