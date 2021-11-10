Election to three MLC posts on November 29

Vijayawada

10 November 2021 01:27 IST

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Deputy Secretary and Returning Officer P.V. Subba Reddy on Tuesday issued a notification for the elections to three posts that fell vacant due to retirement of three sitting MLCs—Mohammed Ahmed Sherief (former Council Chairman), Chinna Govinda Reddy Devasani, and Somu Veeraju on October 31. The posts will be filled under the MLAs quota.

As per the notification, nominations will be received by the Returning Officer till 3 p.m. on November 16. The nomination papers can be filed by the candidate or his authorised representative from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. till November 16.

The application for withdrawal of nominations will be received till 3 p.m. on November 22. The election will be held at the Assembly Bhavan from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. on November 29. Counting of votes will be done at 5 p.m. on the same day.