Election results a slap in the face of detractors: Peddireddi

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy addressing the media in Tirupati on Sunday.

TIRUPATI

20 September 2021 01:05 IST

‘Victory of YSRCP is a testimony to people’s support’

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has termed the thumping victory of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the MPTC and ZPTC elections as a slap in the face of the detractors of the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Addressing the media at his residence here on Sunday, he recalled the manner in which the government had successfully overcome the hurdles created by the opposition parties.

“Right from the then State Election Commissioner (SEC) to the opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan and finally the ‘yellow media’ (a section of the media supporting the TDP), everyone was hell-bent on creating hurdles for the election process. The election results are a testimony to the people’s support to our government,” he said. Recalling that the State government had spent ₹1 lakh crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes that was credited to the accounts of the people during the fund-starved coronavirus pandemic, the Minister reiterated that the YSRCP government was committed to reaching out to the public.

“The government may be facing the pinch, but the people are pleased with this move,” he said.

Dig at Naidu

The Minister accused Mr. Naidu and N. Lokesh of triggering chaos and creating a hostile environment in the State, instead of acting as the leaders of a responsible opposition, and advised the duo to ‘mend their ways’ at least after taking the election results into cognisance.