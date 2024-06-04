ADVERTISEMENT

Election Results 2024: NDA all set to sweep Vizianagaram, Srikakulam

Published - June 04, 2024 01:09 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

Senior-most YSRCP Ministers including Botcha Satyanarayana (Cheepurupalli), Peedika Rajannadora (Saluru), Dharmana Prasada Rao (Srikakulam) and Sidiri Appalaraju (Palasa) are trailing

K Srinivasa Rao

TDP MP candidate Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu of Srikakulam is all set to register a hat-trick victory with a 50,000-plus majority. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

According to early trends, the TDP-BJP-JSP candidates are all set to sweep the election in the erstwhile Vizianagram and Srikakulam districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE

So far, senior-most YSRCP Ministers, including Botcha Satyanarayana (Cheepurupalli), Peedika Rajannadora (Saluru), Dharmana Prasada Rao (Srikakulam), Sidiri Appalaraju (Palasa), Assembly Speaker Thammineni Sitharam (Amadalavalasa) and Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy (Vizianagaram) have been trailing.

Follow the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election results live updates

In the 2019 elections, the TDP could not win even a single seat in Viziangaram but could win Tekkali and Itchapuram in the Srikakulam district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TDP MP candidate of Srikakulam, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, is all set to register a hat-trick victory as his lead has crossed the 50,000-plus majority.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

TDP MP candidate of Vizianagaram Kalisetti Appalanaidu is also leading with a comfortable margin in the constituency.

Meanwhile, JSP, which contested in Nelliarmala and Palakonda, is expected to win both the two seats.

The BJP contested in the Etcherla Assembly segment and is expected to register victory with a comfortable majority.

TDP, JSP and BJP leaders and activists are in jubilant mood with the positive results in the two districts.

Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2024: How to check?
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US