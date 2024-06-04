Election Results 2024: NDA all set to sweep Vizianagaram, Srikakulam

According to early trends, the TDP-BJP-JSP candidates are all set to sweep the election in the erstwhile Vizianagram and Srikakulam districts.

So far, senior-most YSRCP Ministers, including Botcha Satyanarayana (Cheepurupalli), Peedika Rajannadora (Saluru), Dharmana Prasada Rao (Srikakulam), Sidiri Appalaraju (Palasa), Assembly Speaker Thammineni Sitharam (Amadalavalasa) and Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy (Vizianagaram) have been trailing.

In the 2019 elections, the TDP could not win even a single seat in Viziangaram but could win Tekkali and Itchapuram in the Srikakulam district.

The TDP MP candidate of Srikakulam, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, is all set to register a hat-trick victory as his lead has crossed the 50,000-plus majority.

TDP MP candidate of Vizianagaram Kalisetti Appalanaidu is also leading with a comfortable margin in the constituency.

Meanwhile, JSP, which contested in Nelliarmala and Palakonda, is expected to win both the two seats.

The BJP contested in the Etcherla Assembly segment and is expected to register victory with a comfortable majority.

TDP, JSP and BJP leaders and activists are in jubilant mood with the positive results in the two districts.