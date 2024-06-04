GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Election Results 2024: NDA all set to sweep Vizianagaram, Srikakulam

Senior-most YSRCP Ministers including Botcha Satyanarayana (Cheepurupalli), Peedika Rajannadora (Saluru), Dharmana Prasada Rao (Srikakulam) and Sidiri Appalaraju (Palasa) are trailing

Published - June 04, 2024 01:09 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
TDP MP candidate Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu of Srikakulam is all set to register a hat-trick victory with a 50,000-plus majority.

Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

According to early trends, the TDP-BJP-JSP candidates are all set to sweep the election in the erstwhile Vizianagram and Srikakulam districts.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE

So far, senior-most YSRCP Ministers, including Botcha Satyanarayana (Cheepurupalli), Peedika Rajannadora (Saluru), Dharmana Prasada Rao (Srikakulam), Sidiri Appalaraju (Palasa), Assembly Speaker Thammineni Sitharam (Amadalavalasa) and Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy (Vizianagaram) have been trailing.

Follow the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election results live updates

In the 2019 elections, the TDP could not win even a single seat in Viziangaram but could win Tekkali and Itchapuram in the Srikakulam district.

The TDP MP candidate of Srikakulam, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, is all set to register a hat-trick victory as his lead has crossed the 50,000-plus majority.

TDP MP candidate of Vizianagaram Kalisetti Appalanaidu is also leading with a comfortable margin in the constituency.

Meanwhile, JSP, which contested in Nelliarmala and Palakonda, is expected to win both the two seats.

The BJP contested in the Etcherla Assembly segment and is expected to register victory with a comfortable majority.

TDP, JSP and BJP leaders and activists are in jubilant mood with the positive results in the two districts.

Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2024: How to check?

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / General Elections 2024 / Telugu Desam Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

