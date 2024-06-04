Election Results 2024: NDA candidates maintain a comfortable lead in Vijayawada

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency and all Assembly constituencies under this constituency.

By 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, TDP leader Kesineni Shivnath (Chinni) had secured 3,06,707 votes in the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency. His brother and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) was trailing with 2,07,446 votes, and Bhargav Valluru of the Congress had secured 9181 votes.

Mr. Nani, who won the TDP ticket in the 2014 and 2019 elections, joined the YSRCP just before the 2024 election. It is interesting to know that Mr. Bhargav of Congress is their nephew.

The siblings who supported each other in their political endeavours are now pitted against each other. The TDP gave its ticket to the younger sibling, Mr. Chinni, following which the elder brother, Mr. Nani, a two-time MP, quit the TDP and joined the YSRCP.

Tiruvuru (SC), Vijayawada (West), Vijayawada (Central), Vijayawada (East), Mylavaram, Nandigama and Jaggayyapet Assembly segments fall under the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency.

In Tiruvur (SC), TDP candidate Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao secured 41021 votes, while YSRCP candidate Nallagatla Swamydas is trailing behind by securing 32,444 votes.

In Vijayawada (West), BJP candidate Y. Satyanarayana (Sujana) Chowdary secured 21,937 votes, while the YSRCP candidate 14,556 votes. YSRCP Candidate Asif Shaik is trailing with 16,757 votes.

While TDP candidate Bonda Umamaheswara Rao secured 42,755 votes, his nearest rival, YSRCP candidate Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, got 23,228 by the end of the sixth round of counting in Vijayawada (Central). Mr. Srinivasa Rao contested from Vijayawada (West) in the 2019 election, while Malladi Vishnu YSRCP sitting MLA represented Vijayawada (Central) from 2019-24.

Sitting TDP MLA Gadde Rammohan got 56,916 in Vijayawada (East) while YSRCP candidate Devineni Avinash secured 35,456 votes by the end of the 11th round

Vasanata Krishna Prasad, sitting MLA, who switched loyalties to the TDP from YSRCP just before elections, has secured with 58,078 votes while YSRCP candidate Sarnala Tirpati Rao is trailing behind with 49059 by the end of the 10th round in Mylavaram AC.

Sriram Rajgopal (Tataiah), TDP candidate secured with 41,197 votes in Jaggayyapeta by the end of the sixth round

In Nandigama (SC), TDP candidate Tangirala Sowmya secured with 24015 votes while YSRCP candidate Monditoka Jaganmohan Rao is trailing behind by securing 19,203 votes by the end of the fourth round.

The YSRCP bagged all Assembly segments barring Vijayawada (East) under the Vijayawada Lok Sabha in the 2019 elections.

The election results are expected to be out by Tuesday afternoon.

