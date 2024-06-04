Election Results 2024: Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y.S. Sharmila trails in Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency

The chances of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy bagging the Kadapa Parliamentary constituency looks bleak, and so is the Congress party’s scope for winning at least one constituency from the State.

With 22,961 votes polled in her favour, she was trailing by 1,11,793 votes against her cousin and nearest rival, Y.S. Avinash Reddy of the YSRCP, who won 1,34,754 votes by 11 a.m. Meanwhile, TDP’s Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy is in second place with 1,12,192 votes by the same time.

Ms. Sharmila reached the counting centre in Kadapa after offering prayers at YSR Samadhi in Idupulapaya, along with her husband M. Anil Kumar.

Y.S. Viveka issue

The Congress party raked up the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case ahead of the polls and expected it to work in Ms. Sharmila’s favour, at least in her native Kadapa district, where Mr. Vivekananda Reddy was hugely popular as the face of the ‘YS’ family.

Her war cry, ‘Justice for Viveka’, was ably supported in the form of public appearances and press conferences by the slain MP’s daughter, Suneetha Narreddy and wife, Y.S. Sowbhagyamma. However, the voters had apparently remained unaffected.

While the Congress expected the voters to prefer Ms. Sharmila to Mr. Avinash as a ‘real’ representative of the YSR family, the people had actually taken it as a fight between Ms. Sharmila and her brother Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the State’s Chief Minister, who had already walked away with the much-sought-after ‘YSR legacy’.

TDP’s stable vote share

Meanwhile, the TDP is trailing, albeit with a significant vote share. The TDP always has an impressive share of 4 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha constituency, irrespective of the issues confronting the State or the candidates in the fray.

Even when State bifurcation decimated the Congress and catapulted the YSRCP in the 2014 election, TDP candidate R. Srinivasa Reddy secured 4.81 lakh votes against YSRCP’s Y.S. Avinash Reddy, who got 6.71 lakh votes.

Similarly, when Mr. Avinash Reddy won with 7.83 lakh votes, riding the ‘Jagan wave’ in 2019, the TDP’s C. Adinarayana Reddy secured 4.02 lakh votes.

While the political analysts expected Ms. Sharmila’s to eat into the YSRCP vote share, it has turned out to be far from reality.

