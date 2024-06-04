GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Election Results 2024: Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy heads towards hat-trick victory in Pulivendula

By the end of 12 rounds, he secures 71,119 votes while his nearest rival, ‘B.Tech’ Ravi gets 29,129 votes

Published - June 04, 2024 02:46 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with the party manifesto

YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with the party manifesto | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

By the end of 12 rounds, Chief Minister and YSR Congress president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had established a clear lead in the Pulivendula Assembly constituency over his nearest rival, former MLC Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy, alias ‘B.Tech’ Ravi of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE

Halfway through, when counting was completed in twelve of the 22 rounds, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had secured 71,119 votes over Ravi’s 29,129 by over 41,990 votes. In contrast, Dhruva Kumar Reddy of the Indian National Congress (INC) secured 6.778 votes.

Follow the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election results live updates

However, Jagan’s ambitious target of retaining his seat with more than one lakh votes appears to be a tough task, going by the trend. Jagan had won the seat with a majority of 90,110 votes in 2019 and 75,243 votes in 2014, both against the TDP’s S.V. Satish Kumar Reddy.

When his mother, Y.S. Vijayamma, contested as the candidate in the 2011 byelection immediately after the YSRCP was floated, she won with a victory margin of 81,373 votes against the Congress Party’s Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy. As emotions ran high around the divided YSR family, the TDP’s B.Tech Ravi stood at a distant third.

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu projected B.Tech Ravi as the candidate well in advance, giving him enough elbow room to prepare the ground in this YSR citadel. However, the party could not cut ice with the electorate.

Andhra Pradesh Election Results 2024: most YSRCP Ministers lag behind in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Rayalaseema / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / General Elections 2024

