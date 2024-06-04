GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Election Results 2024: counting starts at 8 a.m., results expected by 1 p.m. in Andhra Pradesh

Elections were held in the State for 175 Assembly and 25 Parliament constituencies on May 13 when 81.86% voters exercised franchise

Published - June 04, 2024 11:00 am IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Counting staff collect duty passes at the counting centre on Andhra University grounds in Visakhapatnam.

Counting staff collect duty passes at the counting centre on Andhra University grounds in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

 

Counting of the polled votes has commence by 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, for the 175 Assembly and 25 Parliamentary constituencies for which 81.86% votes were polled on May 13 in Andhra Pradesh.  

Also Read: Election Results 2024 LIVE updates

The lead positions of the political parties has come to emerge after 8.30 a.m. and the trends are likely to be established till 1 p.m. from when the results of various constituencies are expected to be declared.

In Andhra Pradesh, the incumbent YSR Congress Party and the NDA alliance including the Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party have been excuding confidence in forming the government.

Also Read :Andhra Pradesh election results 2024 LIVE 

On the other hand, the ECI has imposed Section 144 of Cr. P.C. and Section 13 of the Police Act across the State, declaring Counting Halls as Red Zone areas where people’s movement is completely restricted. The Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said that the counting of the EVM votes and postal ballot votes would be counted separately for both Assembly and Parliament Constituencies.  

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page| Follow the election results live updates

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is confident of winning more than 150 ACs once again, repeating the 2019 result, while the TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu hopes that the NDA will get more than 120 MLAs.  

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / General Elections 2024 / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / Telugu Desam Party

