Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Election Results 2024: arrangements made for counting of votes in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam districts

Seventy-seven candidates contested in seven Assembly segments, and 15 persons are in the fray for the MP seat here; in the previous election, YSRCP won all the seats

Published - June 04, 2024 10:27 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Vizianagaram Collector S, Nagalakshmi observing the arrangement made at the counting centre in Vizianagaram.

Vizianagaram Collector S, Nagalakshmi observing the arrangement made at the counting centre in Vizianagaram. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vizianagaram district administration made all arrangements for counting votes in seven Assembly constituencies and one Parliament seat at JNTU-GV University and Lendi Institute of Engineering and Technology (LIET).

As many as 77 candidates contested in seven Assembly segments, and 15 persons are in the fray for the MP seat here. In the previous election, YSRCP won all the seats such as Vizianagaram, Nellimarla, Gajapathinagaram Bobbili, Rajam, Cheepurupalli and S.Kota. It also won the Vizianagaram MP seat. The main contest is between YSRCP sitting MP Bellana Chandrasekhar and TDP MP candidate Kalisetti Appala Naidu.

Cheepurupalli Assembly segment also drew the attention of the State as Minister for Education and YSRCP nominee Botcha Satyanarayana and former Minister and TDP candidate Kala Venkata Rao are in the electoral battle.

Both the YSRCP and TDP are hopeful of winning the maximum number of seats, saying that 81.05% of votes, the highest turnout, would favour them in the election.

As many as 19,738 postal ballots were received this time. Their counting will take place first, and later, the polled votes in EVMS will be counted.

Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi said that all 972 employees involved in the counting process were trained to complete the counting process smoothly.

Seven observers have reached Vizianagaram to observe the counting process at JNTU and Lendi educational institutions.

Srikakulam district administration has also made elaborate arrangements for counting at Sivani Engineering college.

The counting of votes for Srikakulam, Amadalavalasa, Etcherla, Narasannapeta, Palasa, Itchapuram, Pathapatnam Assembly seats and Srikakulam MP seat would take place at the college premises.

