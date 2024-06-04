If the emerging voting trends are any indication, the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance seems to be crushing YSRCP’s winning prospects in the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha elections.

After winning 151 MLA and 22 MP seats in the 2019 election, the YSRCP is set to suffer an ignominious defeat in the 2024 election. The alliance, with its promise of good, development-oriented governance, has had a tremendous impact on the electorate.

In 2019, the TDP won 23 MLA and three MP seats, while its partner JSP won one MLA seat. However, the emerging trends clearly indicate a turn in the tide.

According to the Election Commission of India’s data, available by 11 a.m., the TDP is leading in 127 Assembly constituencies, and its allies, JSP and BJP, are leading in 17 and seven seats, respectively. The YSRCP is trailing behind its opponents, by securing leads in just 22 Assembly constituencies.

In the Lok Sabha constituencies, the TDP is leading in 16 seats, while the JSP and BJP are leading in two and three seats, respectively. The YSRCP is leading in four constituencies. The Congress, meanwhile, is showing no signs of winning any seat across the State.

