Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Election Result 2024: Botcha couple head towards a bitter defeat in North Andhra

Botcha Satyanarayana’s brother Appalanarasayya, contesting from Gajapathinagaram, and his close relative Baddukonda Appalanaidu from Nellimarla are also trailing

Published - June 04, 2024 03:04 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and his wife Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and his wife Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana (Cheepurupalli), his brother Botcha Appalanarasayya (Gajapathinagaram), and close relative Baddukonda Appalanaidu (Nellimarla), all YSRCP candidates, are likely to taste bitter defeat in Vizianagaram district as per the present trends.

Mr. Satyanarayana’s wife Botcha Jhansi, who also contested on a YSRCP ticket from the Visakhapatnam Parliament seat, is also trailing in Visakhapatnam.

Mr Satyanarayana, who won from Cheepurupalli in 2004, 2009 and 2019, is currently trailing behind former Home Minister and TDP nominee Kala Venkata Rao, who was surprisingly given the Cheepurupalli ticket at the eleventh hour.

Mr. Kala Venkata Rao’s entry turned the fortunes of TDP in Cheepurupalli. The party has asked former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao to contest from the seat, but he chose only the Bhimili seat.

Later, Mr. Venkata Rao was asked to contest the seat, although he sought Etcherla as he had represented the segment previously. Mr. Venkata Rao could win the hearts of the people within one month through his network in all mandals.

TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu’s road show just before the elections consolidated the TDP’s vote bank in the crucial segment.

TDP’s new face, Kondapalli Srinivas, is going to win the Gajapathingaram seat as he is getting a comfortable majority against Mr. Appalanarasayya, who won the seat in the 2019 elections. JSP candidate Lokam Madhavi is all set to step into the Assembly as she got over 20,000 majority so far against YSRCP nominee Badukonda Appalanaidu.

Mr. Botcha Satyanarayana’s family, which has been controlling Vizianagaram politics for the last three decades, is likely to face terrible defeat this time, given the trend.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / General Elections 2024

