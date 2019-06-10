Election promises top on first Cabinet meet agenda

The promises made by the YSRCP in the run-up to the elections will top the agenda of the first State Cabinet meeting, which is slated to be organised on Monday.

Issues range from farmers’ welfare to pay revision for the government employees. Increase in the social welfare pensions, salaries and wages, interim relief (IR), and takeover of APSRTC by the government are some of the issues that will be taken up for discussion, or ratification at the meeting.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had already signed the files enhancing the salary of ASHA workers and social welfare pensions. He also promised the government employees that his Cabinet would take a decision on granting IR and scrapping the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), a promise made in the election manifesto.

The additional burden on account of granting IR would be more than ₹2,400 crore per annum.

The previous government had constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the former Chief Secretary, S.P Tucker, to explore the possibility of scrapping the CPS. The committee has submitted its report, and the Cabinet is likely to discuss it.

Also, the takeover of the APSRTC is listed on the agenda, but its financial implications are yet to be studied.

In view of the Chief Minister’s favourable response, the RTC workers and employees’ unions called off their proposed strike.

Demands

Their main demands are payment of 40% fitment allowance and reimbursement of the ₹285 crore the management has reportedly diverted from the employees’ Cooperative Credit Society (CCS). As the kharif season is set to begin, the Cabinet is likely to discuss the steps to be taken up to meet the expectations of the farming community. Availability of seed and fertilizers, and minimum support price (MSP) to various crops are likely to be discussed.

Compensation

The Cabinet is also likely to discuss the compensation to be paid to the farmers who lost their crops during Titli and Fani cyclones.

It is learnt the Cabinet will discuss the Central assistance to the State during these cyclones.