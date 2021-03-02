Election process more important than individual stakes, says SEC

Vijayawada

02 March 2021 01:48 IST

TDP leader Varla Ramaiah chided for interrupting address

State Election Commissioner (SEC) N. Ramesh Kumar asserted that he dealt with certain issues related to municipal elections as per the directions of the High Court and maintained that the process of elections was more important than individual stakes.

In a consultation with representatives of political parties on the conduct of municipal elections, on Monday, Mr. Ramesh Kumar said the officials have been instructed to distribute voter slips by March 5.

Besides, the Chief Secretary was asked to shift employees who have been working at the same places for a long time and necessary steps have been taken, the SEC stated.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar called upon political parties to strictly follow COVID protocols to prevent the spread of the pandemic and said that he would look into the suggestion that the government should provide transport to the elderly and the infirm.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar reportedly chided TDP leader Varla Ramaiah for causing an interruption during his address to the gathering.

The SEC told The Hindu that he warned Mr. Ramaiah against disrupting the proceedings further and doing so would lead to his withdrawal from the deliberations.

“I did not send him (Mr. Ramaiah) out. He remained till the end,” Mr. Ramesh Kumar said, denying reports that the TDP leader was asked to leave midway.

Meanwhile, the SEC issued an order permitting the following persons, who were either forced to withdraw their nominations or were prevented from filing the papers, to again file the nominations (by 3 p.m. of March 2) on the basis of reports received from the Collectors and District Election Authorities.

These candidates are: D. Vimala, R. Sadasiva, C.N. Saravana, A. Munemma, G. Surya Kumari and A. Chandra Mohan in ward numbers 2, 8, 10, 21, 41 and 45 respectively in Tirupati Municipal Corporation, S. Munni, C. Geethamma and B. Chandrakala in ward numbers 9, 14 and 28 in Punganur municipality and K. Venkata Chalapathi and K. Abdul Rahiman in ward numbers 20 and 31 in Rayachoti municipality.

The Commission also issued orders reviving the candidature of the following persons who were forced to withdraw their candidature under duress and coercion. The candidates are M. Hariprasad Reddy, Shaik Rahamatulla and Manjula Divya Dharani in ward numbers 6, 11 and 15 in Yerraguntla Nagar Panchayat.