Election official suspends 23 Ward Volunteers for poll code violation in Rajamahendravaram

March 22, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Rajamahendravaram Assembly Constituency Returning Officer and Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner K. Dinesh Kumar has suspended 23 Ward Volunteers for violating the Model Code of Conduct by participating in political campaigns in the city.

All the volunteers have reportedly participated in the political campaign by the YSR Congress Party in the Rajamahendravaram Assembly constituency.

“Thirteen volunteers have been suspended in the 77th Secretariat and 10 in the 76th Secretariat in Rajamahendravaram city,” said Mr. Dinesh Kumar.

