Election observers to receive code violation complaints in Vijayawada

April 26, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Election observers will receive complaints and representations from political parties, candidates in the fray, and the general public regarding election violations on all days between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. until the date of polling, i.e., May 13.

The NTR Collector and District Election Officer said in a release on Friday, April 26, that complaints will be received at the Municipal Guest House, Nandamuri Road, Brundavan Colony, Labbipet.

The general observer, Manju Rajpal, for Tiruvuru, Vijayawada West, Vijayawada Central, and Vijayawada East will receive the representations. The general observer for Mylavaram, Nandigama, and Jaggaiahpeta will also receive them.

Preetinder Singh, police observer for Vijayawada; V. Justin, expenditure observer for Vijayawada; Saurabh Sharma, expenditure observer for Tiruvuru, Vijayawada West, Vijayawada Central, and Mylavaram, and Madhan Kumar, expenditure observer for Vijayawada East, Nandigama, and Jaggaiahpeta, will receive the petitions.

The expenditure observers may also receive the complaints on all days (until the polling date) between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Panchayat Raj Guest House, opposite Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Smriti Vanam, Bandar Road.

The police observer is available on all days between 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Police Guest House near American Hospital Traffic Junction, Bandar Road.

The Collector said that complaints could also be made through the C-Vigil, the 1950 Complaints, the NGS Portal Complaints, the ESMS, and other platforms to redress their grievances related to the elections.

