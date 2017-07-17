Andhra Pradesh

Election for Wakf Board members

The Department of Minority Welfare and State Wakf Board will conduct elections for the post of members of the Wakf Board on August 2.

Two members on behalf of Muslim MLAs and MLCs and two persons among the organisers of Wakf societies with more than ₹1 lakh income in all 13 districts will be elected.

The notification will be issued on July 18 and the candidates can get copies at the Secretariat, State Wakf Board in Vijayawada or at the Minority Welfare Department office. Applications should be submitted on or before July 22 and the electoral list will be revealed on July 25.

Nominations can be filed with Election officer P. Usha Kumari at the State Wakf Board office here on July 26 and 27.

The final list of eligible candidates will be revealed on July 31.

Results will be declared on the day of elections itself on August 2.

