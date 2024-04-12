Election flying squad seizes 8 kg gold, 46 kg silver worth ₹5.6 crore from a logistics vehicle in Peddapuram of Andhra Pradesh

April 12, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - PEDDAPURAM (KAKINADA)

An election flying squad comprising personnel from the Revenue and Police Departments have seized 8 kilograms of gold and 46 kilograms of silver from a logistics vehicle on the night of April 11 in Peddapuram town of Kakinada district. The officials intercepted the vehicle after they received communication from a source.

In an official release issued by Kakinada SP S. Satish Kumar, the gold and silver seized in the raid were worth above ₹5.6 crore. “The gold and silver have been seized from BVC Logistics vehicle after the logistics operator failed to provide any official documents pertaining to transportation of the gold and silver,” the SP said. Peddapuram DSP Latha Kumari and other officials conducted the raid.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.