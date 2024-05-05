Election Commission of India transfers Andhra Pradesh DGP Rajendranath Reddy

May 05, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 4 (Sunday) asked the Andhra Pradesh government to transfer Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy with immediate effect.

The ECI, in its orders, directed Mr. Reddy to hand over the charge to his next officer, and that he should not be assigned any election related work.

The ECI asked the State government to send the names of three DG-rank officers for the post of the DGP (head of police force) by 11 a.m. on May 6 (Monday).

The ECI also ordered the transfer of Anantapur Urban DSP G. Veeraraghava Reddy and Rayachoti DSP Syed Mahbub Basha. Both officers were ordered to hand over their responsibilities to their subordinates and report to the police headquarters immediately.

The ECI ordered the transfer of the DSPs after investigating the complaints lodged by the Telugu Desam Party leaders who alleged that false cases were foisted upon the party cadres in Anantapur town. They accused Mr. Veeraraghavareddy of harassing the TDP cadres. The Rayachoti DSP also faced similar charges.

The ECI has transferred twelve IAS and IPS officers in the last one month.

It issued orders related to the transfer of Director General of Police (Intelligence) P.S.R. Anjaneyulu and NTR Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata on April 23.

On April 2, the ECI shuffled Krishna Collector P. Raja Babu, Anantapur Collector M. Gowthami and Tirupati Collector G. Lakshmisha.

It also transferred Guntur Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) G. Pala Raju, Prakasam Superintendent of Police Parameshwar Reddy, Palnadu SP Y. Ravi Shankar Reddy, Chittoor SP P. Joshua, Ananthapur SP K.K.N. Amburajan and Nellore Superintendent of Police K. Tirumaleshwar.

The ECI has directed the government not to allot any election-related duties to the transferred officers.

