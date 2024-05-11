Election Commission moots webcasting at 34,651 polling stations in A.P.

Andhra Pradesh has 12,438 critical polling stations out of a total of 46,389 where polling for both parliamentary and Assembly constituencies is going to take place on May 13, as part of the fourth phase of the ongoing general elections in the country.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has proposed webcasting of polling at 34,651 stations, covering around 75% of the stations.

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena told the media on May 11 (Saturday) that they deployed 1,06,145 security personnel for the smooth conduct of the elections. Besides 45,960 personnel from the A.P. State Police, 3,500 from Karnataka, 4,500 from Tamil Nadu, 1,622 Home Guards and 3,366 drawn from other wings have been deputed. In addition, 2,038 personnel from APSP, 295 CAPF companies comprising 26,550 personnel, 3,010 NCC cadets, 13,739 NSS volunteers, 1,614 ex-servicemen and 246 retired police personnel have also been deployed on election duties.

Mr. Meena said that the election authorities have seized property worth ₹269.2 crore, which includes ₹71 crore cash, ₹35.5 crore worth liquor, ₹4 crore drugs, ₹137 crore precious metals, ₹4 crore worth freebies and ₹17 crore worth other valuables.

He said as on May 11, the police lodged 1,056 FIRs on various leaders for violations related to the Model Code of Conduct. Two deaths and injuries to 256 persons were reported in crimes related to electoral violence wherein 15,20,900 properties were involved. Bind-over cases were registered on 84,044 persons.

The Election Commission received 21,739 complaints from citizens through cVIGIL mobile application and 95% of them were resolved within 100 minutes, he added.

