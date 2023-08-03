Election Commission designates AROs in Andhra Pradesh

August 03, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena published a Gazette Notification, appointing Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) of the Assembly Constituencies across the State, on Wednesday (August 2).

Mr. Meena published the Gazette as the Election Commission of India specified them as ARO to assist the Returning Officers (ROs) of the Assembly constituencies in the State, in the performance of their functions.

Tahasildars of respective mandals in rural areas, Commissioners and other senior officers from Municipalities and Corporations from urban areas apart from other revenue officers are designated as AROs.

