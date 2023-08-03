HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Election Commission designates AROs in Andhra Pradesh

Tahasildars of respective mandals in rural areas, Commissioners and other senior officers from Municipalities and Corporations from urban areas apart from other revenue officers are designated as AROs. 

August 03, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena published a Gazette Notification, appointing Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) of the Assembly Constituencies across the State, on Wednesday (August 2).

Mr. Meena published the Gazette as the Election Commission of India specified them as ARO to assist the Returning Officers (ROs) of the Assembly constituencies in the State, in the performance of their functions.

Tahasildars of respective mandals in rural areas, Commissioners and other senior officers from Municipalities and Corporations from urban areas apart from other revenue officers are designated as AROs. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.